A woman reports that she has a 10-year-old daughter with Neymar

Neymar continues to make headlines in the media due to scandals far from football. Now it turns out that the Brazilian star He has a 10-year-old daughter with a woman of Hungarian nationality.under the identity of Gabriella Gasparwhom I met in 2013, as announced by the complainant’s lawyer, Angelo Carboneto local media.

The woman has filed a lawsuit in which She alleges that the soccer player is the father of her daughter and demands a DNA test to confirm paternity and, in turn, a pension of 160,000 Brazilian reals. (about 30,000 euros). The defense points out that They both met during a concentration of the Brazilian team in Bolivia, where they had sexual relations. She became pregnant and contacted the soccer player and his parents, Nadine Santos and Neymar da Silva Santos, several times, but never received a response.

He even sent a letter to the Neymar Institute accompanied by photos of the little girl.. Hello. I hope you received my letter, including the photo of your little girl, pick up one of the writings. If the magistrate accepts the evidence presented by the complainant, Neymar will have to undergo a DNA test to verify the reported facts. Gabriella assures that she does not have the economic viability to guarantee the well-being of her daughter, and therefore, she demands that the alleged father cover the expenses incurred during these ten years, such as diets and studies. For now, The Al Hilal footballer has not commented on the matter.

Neymar’s other baby

It seems that Neymar doesn’t stop having children. A few days ago, the news portal LeoDias exclusively assured that the Brazilian being a father with the model and influencer Amanda Kimberlly, who was his lover during his relationship with Bruna Biancardi. Neymar’s thought is to wait for the baby to be born to take the DNA test to guarantee that it is her child. His family I received the news with joy and without disagreements. It should be remembered that the former Barça player became a father a few months ago after the birth of Mavie, the result of his relationship with Bruna Biancardi, who left him due to his numerous infidelities. We are Mavie’s parents and that is the reason for our bond. I hope they stop linking me to the frequent news (about alleged cases of Neymar’s infidelity). Thank you so much, the model wrote to announce the breakup.