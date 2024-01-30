They assure that Shakira already allows her children to share with Clara Cha

MIAMI.- It is no secret to anyone that after the breakup, the relationship in between Gerard Piqu y Shakira has been marked by controversy, especially when it comes to the reason that allegedly ended their 12-year romance: Clara Cha.

After reaching an agreement on the custody of their two children, Milan and Sasha, the Barranquilla singer, returned to live in the United States, while Piqu must travel to America to spend time with the children or they travel to Barcelona to spend time with his father.

But an unknown was always present: Could Clara Cha be present in the children’s lives?

In 2023, HOLA! magazine reported that Shakira was in talks with her legal team to prevent her current partner from being able to be close to the children during the 10 days a month that Piqu has to spend with his children, either in Spain or the United States.

However, lawyer Ramón Tamborero denied the allegations. “It is absolutely false, absolutely false. Both will be able to see the children with their future partners without any problem. It is information that has spread out there and does not conform to reality, said Europa Press.

Flexibility

Now, according to El Nacional de Catalua, the Colombian and the Catalan have resumed communication in a friendly and respectful way.

“In recent months, there has been a rapprochement between Shakira and Piqu, not with the intention of rekindling the romance, but to establish a healthy relationship for the benefit of Milan and Sasha. “The ex-couple has chosen to dispense with legal intermediaries, communicating directly on matters related to the children,” the publication reads.

The local press has also reported that Shakira would be being flexible with the meetings that her children have with their father and in which Cha may possibly be present.

“The most surprising thing is the relaxation of the restrictions imposed by the artist, allowing Clara Cha to share more time with Milan and Sasha. This change of focus has contributed to improving the relationship between the children and Clara, who now see her as the couple. of their father instead of simply (his) employee, and they respect her as such,” they review.

Crisis between Clara and Piqu

The supposed dynamic comes after it was revealed that Clara Cha and Gerard Piqu are facing a serious crisis. The reason? According to the National of Catalonia, Clara’s parents do not approve of the romance.

This difficulty has caused the young woman to reorganize her plans for a possible wedding with the businessman and her desire to have children in the near future. “The young woman has chosen to postpone her desire to be a mother, immersed in the persistent family disagreements that have arisen due to her relationship with the former player,” a source told the Spanish media.