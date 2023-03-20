Portuguese surrealist Santiago Ribeiro is part of an exhibition in Los Angeles

O painting ‘Surreal Mass Production’, by Portuguese painter Santiago Ribeiro, will be part of the Parallax Art Fair that will take place between April 28 and 30 in Los Angeles, the surrealist artist told Lusa.

The work invites a critique of conformity in today’s society, but the artist said that interpretations can vary according to the imagination of his audience.

“I can make the painting with an intention, but people are free to interpret it as they wish. They have even discovered things in my paintings that I had no idea were there”, stated Santiago Ribeiro.

“People can see and feel things according to their own imaginative capacity,” he continued. “I only create one thing and people are free to feel what comes to mind. That to me is interesting”.

Parallax will take place at MG Studio, a creative studio located in a privileged space, close to the LA Live complex in downtown Los Angeles – where the Museum of the Grammys and the Microsoft Theater are also located.

The American artist Shahla Rosa will help Santiago Ribeiro in the logistics of this participation. According to the Portuguese, “Shahla is one of the best female artists in the United States to make surrealist art in the 21st century”.

Parallax will be an impactful exhibition, considered the artist, who chose this medium-sized painting because he identifies with what he wants to project at this moment.

“I’m a critic, although I also have fanciful pictures”, described Santiago Ribeiro.

The Portuguese artist, who has already exhibited in various parts of the United States, frequently incorporates female representations in his art, something that is also visible in ‘Surreal Mass Production’. “The woman is a theme, an element that I almost always introduce in all the paintings”, he said.

However, his most recent work lacks any figures. It is a painting entitled ‘Empty City’, for which he was inspired by the flight of people because of the war in Ukraine.

In addition to participating in the Parallax Art Fair in Los Angeles, Santiago Ribeiro is also working to organize the 15th edition of International Surrealism Now, an initiative that started in 2010 and whose most recent edition was in 2021.

“Surrealism Now is a union of several artistic trends between 21st century surrealism, visionary art, fantastic art and abstract art”, explained Ribeiro.

The artist mentioned the Coimbra area as a potential host for the exhibition, with no confirmed locations or dates yet.

Also Read: Archive of filmmaker Manoel de Oliveira shown on display in Serralves