Elsa and Elmar made Dr.Simis rain at Vive Latino 2023 and it was the best!

From Bucaramanga, Colombia, Elsa y Elmar came once again to Vive Latino as part of their YNSLMtour, and this time to put together a party on the Escena Indio stage. With “how far he falls in love” It was considered inaugurated in the afternoon, and just when there was a threat of rain, the good vibes and the dancing of the fans made the sun rise to enjoy the set of Elsa and Elmar.

The fans, once again, doing their job and showing their love for the Colombian singer-songwriter, agreed and brought black heart balloons, referring to her song “black hearts” that bloomed out during the song, creating an incredible atmosphere.

Elsa and Elmar at Vive Latino 2023 / Photo: Deja Gómez

And “Oh oh oh what things, a pleasure to greet you, a pleasure to meet you” made people go crazy and a single shout gave her the show of affection that the artist deserves. “Nobody go” was the next hit that sounded on stage. “Elsa, Elsa, Elsa, Elsa” shouted the people warmly welcoming him to Mexico.

Con “lovers and friends“The sad time had come, because that is a song to dedicate to your ex, the fans obviously knew it. “You do know that Mexico is my home, right?Elsa and Elmar said to shouts and applause. People obviously knew.

Elsa and Elmar at Vive Latino 2023 / Photo: Deja Gómez

Carla Morrison and Dr. Simis as guests at the Elsa and Elmar concert at Vive Latino 2023

The surprise of the afternoon? They were two, the first, the company of Carla Morrison on stage to sing “night eyes“the second and it is where we say “WOW!”: Elsa and Carla took out a box full of Dr. Simis, to throw at their audienceWhat a way to turn around the now traditional “throw away” of Dr. Simi.

“Making Records”, “Baby Us” and of course “night eyes” (in the company of Carla Morrison and obviously, her fans) were songs that appeared this afternoon.

Elsa and Elmar and Carla Morrison at Vive Latino 2023 / Photo: Liliana Estrada

With “Guilt, I have”, Elsa and Elmar’s concert at Vive Latino 2023 became a party, people dancing, confetti across the sky. We were watching the set end, it was 50 minutes where we had a tour of his discography, from the most recent to his classics.

And yes, there is no doubt that Elsa and Elmar was one of the emerging acts of the second day of the festival that must be watched, because day by day it gets bigger and bigger. We love it.

Elsa and Elmar at Vive Latino 2023 / Photo: Liliana Estrada

By: Raul Ramirez

It may interest you