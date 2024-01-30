Journalist Carla Farias wins 1st Emmy for reporting on Oakland shooting

MIAMI.- The journalist Venezuelan Carla Farias won the Emmy Award in the Best 6:00 pm Newscast category for the live broadcast made about the shooting at Rudsdale Newcomer High School, on September 28, 2022, in California.

The special report Oakland school shooting A terrible and unfortunate event that occurred in the country was reported by the Venezuelan woman from near the school thanks to a broadcast made by Univision San José. It was a team effort, said Farias in a statement, who in 2020 received the first two Emmy nominations.

Carla emigrated to the United States in 2016 and has been working for Univision in San José, California for five years.

“I took the risk and came to the United States where I did not know when, or how, I would practice my profession again, but with the hope that I would return to television. It has been a wonderful path, managing to tell stories in the entire area of ​​​​the Baha. It has also been a great experience as an anchor, since I have had to present both newscasts on Univision 14, at 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm,” said the reporter who graduated from the Arturo Michelena University.

Journalist’s experience

With more than 16 years of experience in the audiovisual world, Carla Faras worked in the state of Aragua (Venezuela) on the regional channel TVS and as a correspondent on the news channel Globovisión. When she emigrated to the United States she was part of the Azteca América chain, in San Francisco.

In 2023 she was also awarded by the board of supervisors of the city of San Francisco CA., with the National Voiceover Award of Mexico. Likewise, she received recognition from the International Convention on Human Rights.

“I am sure that this does not end here. The goals continue and among my purpose is to continue being that connection, that voice of our people, of those who need it most. That is why I recommend it to communication students, to colleagues who are outside of Venezuela and have not had the opportunity to exercise that they do not give up, that they persist, that they are constant and consistent. Sometimes it takes a while to arrive, but it does arrive. God’s timing is perfect,” said the journalist.