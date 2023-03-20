A humorous evening at the theater guaranteed

Theater Wolfurt invites you to the funny grotesque “Der Gast” in the clubhouse from March 31st.

Rehearsals are already in full swing so that everything is ready for the premiere on the last day of March. With the grotesque “The Guest” by the Swiss writer, actress and theater director Patrizia Barbuiani, the amateur actors immerse themselves in a new world on the theater stage. Playing in pairs with unexpected dialogues not only demands a lot from the actors in terms of textual security, but also in terms of physical condition. For the audience, the play for two offers some oddities and a lot of wit. An entertaining evening with training of the laughing muscles for fans of oddities is certain.

An uninvited guest – kind and considerate, then cunning and insolent – invades the man’s orderly life. He is harassed and confronted with absurd demands. His naive decency makes him an easy victim. At the mercy of the torrent of speech, he does not see through what is happening to him. “We’re bringing a play to the stage that applies social criticism with a lot of humor,” explains director Heidi Salmhofer. If you want to experience the completely unexpected conclusion live, you can already look forward to an evening in the clubhouse.

Info: “The Guest” Patrizia Barbuiani Wilhelm Köhler Verlag

Theater Wolfurt, clubhouse Wolfurt

Direction/stage design: Heidi Salmhofer

Stage: Wolfgang Vögel & Team

Preview for seniors: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 6 p.m

Premiere: Friday, March 31, 2023, 8 p.m

Further performances: Sunday, April 9th ​​/ Friday, April 14th / Saturday, April 15th / Saturday, April 22nd, each time at 8 p.m

On April 14, groups of five visitors will receive a bottle of Prosecco!