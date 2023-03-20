“Happy is a lot”: the unusual statement of Edith Hermida’s new boyfriend

One of the celebrities who managed to position herself in the world of show business is without a doubt, Edith Hermida. In addition to being a roommate and panelist on “Bendita TV” with Beto Casella, the journalist plays her role in a radio cycle, which would have introduced her to her new “love.”

In a note with “Socios del Espectáculo”, the famous Edith Hermida She was very happy about this new relationship that is beginning with the producer Mariano Tabares, with whom she shares radio 10. On the other hand, the protagonist in question would not have shown himself with the same ‘euphoria’.

“He works here on radio 10, also in other places, but that’s how we met. We started talking and actually we went out a short time ago. We started to get to know each other,” he began by saying Edith Hermida when referring to her colleague Tabares with whom she had already been seen in some controversial stories that the influencer Juariu shared recently, where the journalist and his partner on a beach in Brazil. “It was hard for me to realize that I liked it,” added the brunette.

For his part, Mariano Tabares was also questioned by a “Socios” cell phone and spoke about his affair with Edith. “We had a lot of time getting to know each other professionally, it’s much more than physical attraction. It’s admiration. I’m going to go as far as Edith wants to go,” said the producer. “We want to see what we want to share, maybe there is nothing, maybe there is everything,” he added on the subject. When asked if she was happy, he clarified: “happy is a lot. From time to time I’m fine”.

Who is Mariano Tabares, Edith’s new partner

The protagonist of this new love story in the life of the journalist and presenter of El Nueve, is Mariano Tabares and as his Instagram profile says, he is a producer for radio 10, Vale 975, La Nación +, among others.

Mariano Tabares.

At the beginning of the month, the producer and Edith enjoyed a few days on the Brazilian beaches, precisely in Porto Da Galinhas. Last year, Hermida separated from Batata Fernández after 15 years of relationship.