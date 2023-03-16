A motorcyclist died after a collision in San Javier | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Thursday March 16, 2023 | 7:48 p.m.

A crash between a utility vehicle and a motorcycle left the balance of a deceased young man in San Javier. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Abraham Fleitas.

According to what was reported by police sources, the fatal accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Provincial Route 4 and Gregorio Casares Street. There, a Citroën Berlingo and a motorcycle, driven by Pellizzer, collided.

The spokesmen reconstructed that the largest vehicle was traveling along the provincial artery in the Alem-San Javier direction, and for reasons that are trying to be established, when it tried to enter a cobbled street it was collided by the victim’s motorcycle, who as a result of the impact He rushed onto the asphalt tape, dying instantly.

The Scientific Police, the local police station, along with the biochemist and the doctor from the provincial force worked on the site. The Investigating Court Five of Alem intervenes, who ordered the kidnapping of both shots.