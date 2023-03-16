Pensions: Fabien Roussel “does not endorse” and “condemns” the degradations in Paris after 49.3

On the set of BFMTV, the boss of the PCF and deputy from the North “does not endorse” the degradations committed in the capital and several cities in France after the announcement of 49.3 by the government to have the pension reform adopted.

Thousands of people, in many cities of the country, demonstrated this Thursday evening, shortly after the announcement of the use of 49.3 by the government in the National Assembly to pass the pension reform. In Paris, at least 6,000 people gathered at Place de la Concorde. “I feel a wounded, damaged France, humiliated by an authoritarian President of the Republic, to the end contemptuous”, analyzed on the set of BFMTV Fabien Roussel, deputy from the North and boss of the French Communist Party.

These demonstrations, sometimes with damage, are according to him “a spontaneous reaction which is the fruit of a rotting caused by the government, by the President of the Republic”, continues Fabien Roussel.

“This 49.3 falls like a guillotine,” he says.

“No union is calling for the burning of garbage cans”

“How can we be surprised” at such spontaneous demonstrations, therefore asks the leader of the PCF, who however does not “endorse” the degradations committed this Thursday evening. Fabien Roussel also affirms that he “condemns” them, because “these are damage to property.”

“And besides, no union is calling for the burning of garbage cans. No politician is calling for it to be done,” he said.

In a press release published in the evening after the announcement of 49.3, the inter-union effectively calls for “calm and determined actions” from this weekend with rallies in several cities in France, before a “new big day of strikes and protests on Thursday, March 23.”

According to information from BFMTV, at least 217 people were arrested after damage and fires on the sidelines of the surprise rally at Place de la Concorde in Paris. Tensions began to end from 11 p.m. in the capital.

Throughout France, violent demonstrations broke out on Thursday evening, as in Rennes and Nantes, with in particular mortar fire at the police.