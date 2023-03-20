FLUTAR – HAPPY BIRTHDAY 1953: From tango to samba, from Argentina to Australia on Friday, March 24, 2023, 8 p.m. at the Kulturbühne Schruns.

Martin Vallaster – FLUtes and Gerhard Ganahl – guiTAR alias load with this “cross-over” program FLOATS to a musical journey around the world in 90 minutes on the occasion of the 70th birthday of a composer born in 1953 at the Kulturbühne Schruns. One female composer and fourteen composers from all over the world share the year they were born together, and the jubilees all contribute attractive original works for flute and guitar. Mainly dances (Choro, Samba, Bossa, Tango, Milonga, Waltz, Tango Brasileiro etc.) from different countries and cultures around the world (Bolivia, Argentina, Spain, Germany, China, Brazil, Puerto Rico, USA, Australia, Japan, England and Estonia) result in a contrasting “world music” program, influenced on the one hand by folklore, on the other hand by jazz and the avant-garde.