A new ‘Star Wars’ game will be released in April. Here’s the trailer

sIt will be at the end of April that ‘Star Wars’ fans will be able to play a new title in this universe, which serves as a continuation of the acclaimed ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ launched in 2019.

The new game – with the name ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ – has the protagonist Cal Kestis again and takes place five years after the end of the first title. The game is developed by Respawn Entertainment and will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC.

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have released a new trailer for ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ that gives a small glimpse into the plot of this sequel.

