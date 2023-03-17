A student is denied entry to Oaxaca for not wearing “the female uniform”

A new discrimination case against a younger registered in Mexico after a group of family parents With staff of a telesecundaria in the municipality of Villa Tututepec, in the state of Oaxacaprevented access to a girl for wearing school pants and not the skirt.

According to information from local media, the events took place in the José Vasconcelos Telesecundaria School, located in the town of San José Manialtepecwhere the school authorities together with some fathers and mothers of other students discriminated against a student.

Paula Hernandez Torres, mother of the student identified as PER Hdenounced that they denied entry to her daughter, who is studying the first year and stated that from the past january 17 suffers discriminatory practices.

They deny education to a girl in Oaxaca for not wearing a skirt

The mother filed a complaint with the Human Rights Ombudsman of Oaxaca



The mother of girl affected exposed through a letter that Sara Monjaraz Díaz, director of the telesecundaria, just like him Supervisor of School Zone 022, Rafael Juárez Martínezthey prevented him from entering for not wearing “the female uniform.”

For this reason, the mother filed a complaint with Oaxaca Human Rights Ombudsman (DDHPO) as well as a demand for protection.

Subsequently, the Second District Court in the State granted the provisional suspension of the protection for which it ordered the authorities of the campus allow access to the minor with the uniform that she prefers.

A student is prevented from entering Oaxaca despite the judge’s order

Prohibit entry to student in Oaxaca for wearing pants to school despite having a judge's order to wear them instead of a skirt. Teachers and parents do not allow access to Paola for wearing pants to school due to personal reasons.

However, despite the judge’s ordera group of men and women prevented the passage of the student last March 6.

Through a video posted on social mediaone observes A group of people Which is placed in front of the school gate and they struggle so that the minor could not enter Telesecundaria.

It should be noted that after the facts, the telesecundaria director suspended classes and decided to take the case to the general assembly of the townfor which the mother denounced that the gender-based violence against her daughter.

