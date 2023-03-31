A view of Holy Week & Easter in the pastoral care room in Bludenz

1. “Evening of Reconciliation” with Abbot Vinzenz Wohlwend With fasting impulse “Where peace can grow” by Abbot Vinzenz Wohlwend, Mehrerau at 7 p.m.

Followed by guided worship, meditative music, opportunity for confession and blessing. Friday, March 31, 2023, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Holy Cross Church Bludenz.

2. Palm bush bandages for children and families

The parishes of the Holy Cross and Heart of Mariae Bludenz are offering the palm bush tying for children and families for the first time this year “Austrian Creative Market”

an:

Friday 03/31 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m

Saturday 01.04. from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m

At Josef-Wolf-Platz, Bludenz old town

Friedenskirche

Bürs, at the church squareat 2 p.m

The celebration of Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week. People once greeted and cheered Jesus’ entry into the capital Jerusalem with branches in their hands. To commemorate this festival, palm bushes are blessed and drawn into the church with a solemn procession. All offers on Palm Sunday can be found on the Homepage.

Soup day in Bings

Collection from the dwarf villa on Sunday, April 2nd, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. On request also delivery service 0664/4000830. While stocks last!

Concert of the Bürs Harmony Music

On Sunday, April 2nd, at 5 p.m., Friedenskirche Bürs.

4. Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and the celebration of the Easter Vigil

The three-day celebration of the suffering and death, the rest in the grave and the resurrection of Jesus Christ form the high point of Holy Week. In the pastoral care room in Bludenz, these days can be experienced in a special way for children and adults. An overview is on the Homepageor can be viewed in the attached folder.

5th soup day on Good Friday in Lorüns and Bürs

Foyer of the Lorüns elementary school, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m

Bürs parish hall, Friedenskirche, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m

6. “Food blessing to go”

“Food blessing to go” – Stadt & Landmarkt in Bludenz brings divine blessings on Holy Saturday. On Holy Saturday, 08.04, 09.00-12.00 at the Stadt & Land Markt in the old town of Bludenz

7th festival mass in the pastoral care room in Bludenz with the Gospel Family

Easter Monday, April 10, 2023, 10 a.m., Holy Cross Church, Bludenz