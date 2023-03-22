Access in Essen: Suspected IS fighters arrested

Essen.

Officials from the Federal Criminal Police Office arrested a man in Essen who is said to belong to a terrorist organization. He is in custody.

A suspected IS fighter has been caught by the investigating authorities in Essen: on Tuesday, investigators from the Federal Criminal Police Office arrested a Syrian who is urgently suspected of being a member of a terrorist organization abroad.

As the federal prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe reported on Wednesday, Asmael K. is said to have joined the jihadist militia Islamic State (IS) in Syria at the end of 2013. He publicly swore allegiance to the organization as a member of an IS fighter unit that had kidnapped and executed opposing fighters and other unpopular individuals, sources said.

The investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice has now ordered the man to be remanded in custody.





