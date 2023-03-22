Meet Carolina Godoy, the beautiful Argentine from La Venganza de los Ex VIP 2

The beautiful influencer Caroline Godoy came to the reality show MTV, Revenge of the Ex VIP 2 to revolutionize the house, with his defiant and irreverent attitude he quickly earned the hatred of the men and women who were already inside the mansion located in Colombia.

The beauty Argentina made it clear that he wanted to win back the love of Brandon, her ex-boyfriendwith whom he allegedly still had things to clarify but this famous dancer had already established a relationship with another of the members of the house, the Venezuelan Yurgenis.

From his first minutes in the house, Carolina Godoy and Yurgenis they fought to blows and MTV He had to censor several scenes of this conflict but it is said that both women took several blows for the love of Brandon.

Burning photos of Carolina Godoy

Photos of Carolina Godoy on Instagram



Carolina Godoy has 31 photos on her official Instagram profile, where as of today she has 75,000 followers but more and more people want to know about her since, although she had a very problematic start within the Revenge of the Former VIPshas won the hearts of many people.

Carolina Godoy has 31 photos on her official Instagram profile



After being rejected by Brandon, the young woman began to flirt with the influence Rufas, with whom she entered into a toxic relationship within the reality show but which has enchanted many but it is not known how they would end.

Who is Carolina Godoy’s ex-boyfriend, Brandon Meza?







Brandon Mezawho is a participant in La Venganza de los Ex VIP, a reality show on MTV Latin America and Paramount+, is a 25-year-old Mexican conductor and dancer, originally from Monterreyin the state of new Leon.

According to his biography available on the internet, his birthday is December 4, he was born in 1997, and his full name is Rogelio Brandon Busto Meza.

The 25-year-old Mexican dancer and influencer has a large number of followers on his social networks, He rose to fame after his participation in the Acábatelo program, a production of Multimedios.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed.