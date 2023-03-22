Amazon pallets full of bargains: scammers are at work here

Smartphones, game consoles or notebooks – and all for a fraction of the price original price. On social media, so-called Amazon pallets already from 30 Euro touted to consist of Amazon returns and inventory. But the offer is too good to be true.
When it comes to rip-off, it is usually communicated that Amazon wants to empty its warehouse and therefore high-priced items for you bargain price sold off. There are already hundreds of happy customers who enthusiastically share their experiences on Facebook and Co.
Fake Amazon page with returned goods
Whoever clicks on the link often ends up on one fake Amazon page. A look at the internet address reveals that the offer has nothing to do with the online retailer. In addition, there is neither imprint nor company data to be found on the site, writes the organization Watchlist Internet.
Anyone who buys such a pallet will get nothing. After payment are the alleged sellers no longer availablereports about the German Consumer Center. “It is true that returned goods are sometimes sold again in pallets. However, not as offered in the social networks, for little money to private customers, but in large quantities to companies,” explains consumer advocate Heike Teubner. Offers such as the “Amazon Palette” or “Mystery Boxes” should therefore always be treated with caution.
What to do if you fall for a scam?
Anyone who has ordered such a palette or mystery box should have theirs Bank to contact. The credit card you paid with may also need to be blocked. who with PayPal pays, the money can be over the Buyer Protection reclaim. However, when using the “Send money to friends or family” function no buyer protection possible. The Watchlist Internet also advises reporting to the police.