Amazon pallets full of bargains: scammers are at work here

“Amazon pallets” or “mystery boxes” promise cheap goods, but are rip-offs. If you buy something, you get nothing.

Smartphones, game consoles or notebooks – and all for a fraction of the price original price. On social media, so-called Amazon pallets already from 30 Euro touted to consist of Amazon returns and inventory. But the offer is too good to be true.

When it comes to rip-off, it is usually communicated that Amazon wants to empty its warehouse and therefore high-priced items for you bargain price sold off. There are already hundreds of happy customers who enthusiastically share their experiences on Facebook and Co.

Fake Amazon page with returned goods

Whoever clicks on the link often ends up on one fake Amazon page. A look at the internet address reveals that the offer has nothing to do with the online retailer. In addition, there is neither imprint nor company data to be found on the site, writes the organization Watchlist Internet.