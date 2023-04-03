Accident in Puerto Esperanza claimed the lives of two people | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday April 3, 2023 | 3:51 p.m.

Two men who have not yet been identified died this Monday morning in a tragic accident that occurred on kilometer 1,577 of national route No. 12, near the town of Puerto Esperanza. The accident involved a car and a truck.

Police sources announced that for reasons that are the subject of investigation, around 11:30 a.m., a Ford Ranger truck driven by Ricardo B., 52, collided with a Chevrolet Corsa, a vehicle in which two people were traveling. who finally due to serious injuries lost their lives.

After the impact with the truck, the Chevrolet car lost control, leaving the road and ending its journey a few meters from the road, in an area of ​​weeds.

The victims have not yet been identified.