Achieves 93% vaccination with biological Abdala

CDMX.- The vaccination for Covid-19 with the biological Abdala reached 93.9 per cent three months after its distribution began.

The application of the Cuban biological started in the Capital on the 21st of December. At that time, the local Administration informed that 220 thousand doses would be distributed among people over 18 years old.

Vaccination has progressed slowly over the past three months.

In the first week of distribution of Abdala, the application of 10 thousand doses was reported. For the year 2023, summed 84 thousand 515, which represented 38 percent of the target set by the CDMX.

This weekend, the Secretaría de Salud (Sedesa) of the Capital indicated that 206 thousand 770 doses had already been applied.

Specialists in Health have questioned that Abdala is the only biological available in the City, requiring more effective vaccines against new strains and variants.

However, the headquarters ensured that Abdala was authorized by the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Ries (Cofepris), in 2021, for its emergency use in the country.

And he indicated that it is important to have complete vaccination schedules, in order to avoid serious cases and hospitalization due to Covid-19.

“The Headquarters reminds that it continues the application of this biological in children over 18 years old, which they must have completed four months of their last vaccine against Covid-19, without importing the previous mark. the National Health Chart”, highlighted the dependency.

At the CDMX there are currently less than 9,376 active infections and more than 157,000 suspected cases.