Robooter is presenting several products at Naidex under the motto “Reboot Your Life”.

Robooter will be showcasing a range of products at Naidex 2023, an international trade fair for health and rehabilitation taking place in Birmingham, UK from 22nd March to 23rd March 2023. The Robooter stand will be located at number D71 in Hall 20 of the International Convention Center (ICC), Birmingham. Robooter is attending the UK exhibition for the first time, marking the brand’s official entry into the UK wheelchair market and introducing an innovative, smart and safe way of mobility.

Highlights of the product range include:

Robooter X40: An intelligent electric wheelchair lets us experience the freedom and independence

Robooter X40, a high-quality electric wheelchair, not only improves the lives of seniors and people with lower extremity disabilities, but also gives them intelligence and purpose by expanding their social radius. With two core intelligent technologies, safe assisted driving and core motion control, the solution based on “safety-first” creates a more powerful and superior intelligent experience, which attracts the attention of numerous exhibitors.

Robooter E40: A comfortable electric wheelchair that offers the ultimate user experience.

Robooter E40, the latest lightweight smart power chair in the Robooter series, enables information sharing and device connectivity between drivers and their caregivers by incorporating multiple internet elements and a smart concept into its design. The solution is also characterized by ergonomics, a backrest, a streamlined linkage, a foldable structure and exclusive multifunctional backpacks and mesh pockets with ample storage space. The solution also has a removable lithium battery that can be easily replaced and recharged at any time. It is also equipped with a headlight that lights up when touched to ensure safe driving at night.

Robooter plans to continue its commitment to supporting the travel assistance sector by expanding its dealer network while focusing on the expectations of seniors and those with lower limb disabilities.

Information about Roboter

Robooter is a leading and innovative electric wheelchair manufacturer and supplier, committed to creating a better life for disabled and elderly people. Since its founding in 2016, the company has continuously spearheaded a technological revolution in the travel assistance sector through the development of a range of products including wheelchairs, mobility aids and housing aids, with the goal of creating smarter and safer travel assistance solutions for everyone in need. For more information, see www.robooter.com.

