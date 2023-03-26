Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for gender violence

Mexico City- Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested this Saturday in New York after being accused of domestic violence for a dispute he had with a 30-year-old woman.

According to a statement from the NYPD, officers received a 911 call around 11 a.m. where the woman told them she was assaulted, and was later taken to the hospital with “minor head and neck injuries.”

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old man was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman,” police said.

“The victim reported to police that she was assaulted. Officers took the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor head and neck injuries and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Along with their statement, the officers listed various charges, including: strangulation, assault, and harassment.

Separately, a representative for Majors denied the allegations.

“He has done nothing wrong. We hope to clear his name and clear this up,” he said in a statement to Variety.

The actor recently starred in several major studio movies, including Damian Anderson in Creed III, he also played Marvel villain Kang ‘the Conqueror’ in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

His latest film, which originally premiered at the Sundance film festival, is titled Magazine Dreams and is set to hit theaters on December 8. Jonathan also signed on to join Amazon’s Da Understudy.