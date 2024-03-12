Actor Rafael Lahera declassifies photo of fun party with colleagues in Cuba

The actor Rafael (Felito) Lahera shared a photo with colleagues in Cuba which is one of those snapshots that few dare to declassify and no wonder.

In the photo Lahera appears in the middle of a party with Patricio Wood, Albertico Pujol, Néstor Jiménez and Luis Alberto García all dressed as women with outfits, hairstyles and makeup that are to die for.

Facebook capture / Rafael Lahera

“Group of fuckers who love and respect each other”Lahera wrote alongside the publication that sparked a lot of laughter among her followers.

For this moment Néstor Jiménez and Luis Alberto García posed with white dresses with lace and frills and Patricio Wood with another green one and a wig that looks like feathers.

For their part, Felito Lahera and Albertico Pujol chose red dresses, but the most striking thing about their look are the headband and bow they wear on their heads and the Tweety stuffed animal that Albertico hugs.

Some colleagues of the artists could not help but react to such a photo. “I remember that day perfectly”commented Tahimí who witnessed this performance firsthand.

“Figureeeeeee!!!!!!!! Ha ha haaaa. I did not live that moment that I remember”added Luisa María Jiménez.

“What a quintet to gather together that the cocuye arrived hahahahaha”Edesio Alejandro also reacted.