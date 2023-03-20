Two hikers rescued by helicopter

In the afternoon of March 20, 2023, the crew of the Libelle Vorarlberg had to rescue two hikers in the Alpkopf area in Dornbirn Ebnit after they had not been able to go any further themselves.

Two 22-year-old German nationals hiked up the Alpkopf from their holiday home in Dornbirn Ebnit. The hikers underestimated the snow conditions prevailing at this time of year at these altitudes, but nevertheless walked towards the summit on the summer path they were familiar with. When the men couldn’t get any further in the snow, which was getting deeper and wetter, and several smaller snow slides went down in the steep terrain next to them, they no longer dared to go any further and alerted the rescue services.