Berliner Morgenpost: From knowledge to action / commentary by Kai Wiedermann

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has turned the clock again. From a scientific point of view, with a view to global warming, it has long been five to twelve, now it is more like one minute to twelve. The time window is rapidly closing to achieve the goals that the world community has set itself – to limit global warming to 1.5 or at most 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Climate protection does not suffer from a lack of knowledge, but from too little action. If world governments do not drastically reduce climate-damaging emissions by around 50 percent by 2030, life on earth will not be impossible for future generations, but it will become even more unpredictable and dangerous than before. Millions of people will lose their livelihood and their homes, many will die. These are verifiable facts that we can already see today.

The fact that humanity does not take radical countermeasures has to do with many circumstances: a lack of foresight, denial of reality, defiance, political calculation, pointing to others or even neurobiology. The brain rewards routines, but climate protection needs major change.

How exhausting countermeasures can be is currently being shown in Germany. Transport turnaround, heat turnaround or the expansion of renewable energies have long been decided in principle. But when the abstract arrives in reality in the form of a bill, many no longer want to take part. But the Federal Government must take the necessary decisions, that is its task. The alternative would be a future of extremes.

