Macron’s government survives no-confidence vote

In France, the vote of no confidence in the government of President Emmanuel Macron in connection with the controversial increase in the retirement age narrowly failed. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne pushed the pension reform through parliament, bypassing a vote. The opposition immediately announced a vote of no confidence.

Observers said in advance that a narrow failure of the vote – a majority was considered extremely unlikely – would be a setback for Macron: the government would remain in office, although it would be significantly weakened, Bank Barclays wrote in a memo.

Protests continue

Protests against raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 continue in the country. Almost 40 percent of oil refinery employees are on leave, an industry representative said today.

In several cities, including Paris, violent unrest broke out again over the weekend as part of the pension reform. The unions have announced an expansion of the protests.