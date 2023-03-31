Hollywood academy creates new creative branch of production and technology – Hola News

Los Angeles (USA), Mar 31 (EFE).- The Hollywood Academy announced this Friday the creation of a new creative branch of its organization dedicated to production and technology.

The institution divides its members into a total of 18 branches -adding the new one- in which they seek to include all facets of the film industry.

At least 14 of these represent Oscar categories such as actors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentaries, editors, to name a few.

The new branch is made up of 400 people who were previously classified as general members of the Academy, and invited by the institution’s board of governors.

It represents members who work in key production and technical positions in all phases of filmmaking, from pre-production to post-production.

Some of the members of this new branch are technology directors, technology department heads, conservation and restoration specialists, script supervisors, choreographers, colorists, among other positions.

The accession of this branch has come ten years after the creation of one dedicated to casting directors and represents an opportunity for the Academy to continue expanding the voices and representation capacity of those who are part of the film industry.

A member of the manufacturing and technology branch will be elected to the board of governors for 2023-2024.

The decision was made by the board of governors, who this Friday held an annual meeting in which they carry out an evaluation of the latest edition of the Oscars and possible future changes.

The 95th edition of the Academy Awards in Hollywood was marked by the triumph of the science fiction film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” by the duo of directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, winning seven statuettes, including Best Director and best movie.