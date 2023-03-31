INE orders Morena to replace TV promotional in Coahuila for slanderous content

The Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) ordered to Brunette replace, within a period that may not exceed 12 hoursthe television promotional called ARMANDO GUADIANA COAH scheduled for the stage of Local Electoral Process campaign which is currently held in Coahuila.

The Commission determined that the phrase “Those who have enriched themselves and stolen the people’s money for many years,” is not covered by freedom of expression and the Right to informationsince the referred expression could fit in the assumption of theft established in the Penal Code of Coahuilahence the origin of the caution for him promotional withdrawal.

In this sense the expression “stolen the people’s money for many years”, is not generic, since it contains the accusation of a possible crimeso it does not fit within the concept of opinion or criticismas it is not the issuance of a value judgment by the party, or the reference to the fact that there are investigations around possible irregularitiesbut directly there is the imputation of acts that could be criminal.

The members of the Commission referred to the evolution of libel criteria in the jurisdiction, reflecting that by being stricter the criteria, it has been possible to privilege the debate on ideas, instead of the black campaigns that they used to make the matches.

The project was approved by unanimous vote of the Counselor Adriana Favela, president of the Complaints and Complaints Commission, of Counselor Claudia Zavala and Counselor Ciro Murayama.

