River Plate vs. Union of Santa Fe for the Professional League, live: Demichelis confirmed the formation

The formation of Gustavo Munúa:

Santiago Mele; Federico Vera, Franco Calderon, Claudio Corvalán, Lucas Esquivel, Imanol Machuca, Yeison Gordillo, Luciano Aued, Kevin Zenon; Martin Cañete and Junior Marabel.

Martín Demichelis confirmed the formation to face Unión

Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz; Nicolás De La Cruz, Enzo Pérez, Rodrigo Aliendro; Ignacio Fernandez, Jose Paradela; Lucas Beltran.

River receives its people at the Mas Monumental

(Fountain)

(Fountain)

Probable formations:

River Plate: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz or Jonatan Maidana, Enzo Díaz; Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Perez, Ignacio Fernandez; José Paradela, Esequiel Barco or Agustín Palavecino and Lucas Beltrán. DT: Martin Demichelis.

Santa Fe Union: Santiago Mele; Federico Vera, Franco Calderón, Claudio Corvalán and Lucas Esquivel; Imanol Machuca, Luciano Aued, Yeison Gordillo, Ezequiel Cañete and Kevin Zenón; Jr Marabel. DT: Gustavo Munua.

This is the Mas Monumental stadium

The background of River Plate and Unión with Fernando Echenique as main referee

He directed the Millionaire in 17 games: 5 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses.

He led Tatengue in 8 games: 5 wins, one equality and two falls.

Key information for River Plate fans going to the Monumental:

To enter the Stadium, the partners and members of Somos River must present an ID and the Unique Card, in which they have their location loaded. The Club reminds all Somos River partners and members that if they try to enter the Stadium supporting their Unique Card on the turnstiles without being authorized, they will be provisionally suspended for six months.

In the case of not having the Unique Card, the partners and members of Somos River may enter by presenting the last copy of the DNI with prior activation in RiverID (maximum of three parties throughout the year).

This is the position table:

var opta_settings = { subscription_id: “0ce911759cb7a972c7849a33fa0ba29d”, language: “es_CO”, timezone: “user” }; var _optaParams = { custID: “0ce911759cb7a972c7849a33fa0ba29d”, language: “es_CO”, timezone: -3, callbacks: (OptaCustomv2AfterInitCallback) };







Probable formations:

River Plate: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz or Jonatan Maidana, Enzo Díaz; Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Perez, Ignacio Fernandez; José Paradela, Esequiel Barco or Agustín Palavecino and Lucas Beltrán. DT: Martin Demichelis.

Santa Fe Union: Santiago Mele; Federico Vera, Franco Calderón, Claudio Corvalán and Lucas Esquivel; Imanol Machuca, Luciano Aued, Yeison Gordillo, Ezequiel Cañete and Kevin Zenón; Jr Marabel. DT: Gustavo Munua.

El Diablito Echeverri, the jewel of River Plate in the Sub 17 Selection:

/sports/2023/03/31/x-ray-of-the-little-devil-echeverri-the-figure-of-the-sub-17-who-obsessed-di-maria-with-the-clause-that-was-put-on-him -river-plate-to-the-bet-of-gallardo’s-father/

A round of weight in River Plate:

Among the list of those summoned by Martín Demichelis, the presence of the Uruguayan Nicolás De La Cruz stands out, who was demanded during the week and seems to have left behind the synovitis in his right knee that forced him to miss the friendlies with the Uruguayan National Team. Santiago Simón, for his part, is still out due to ankle tendinitis.

The next matches of Union de Santa Fe:

El Tatengue, meanwhile, will receive Belgrano de Córdoba, will go to La Paternal to face Argentinos Juniors and will be local against Tigre.

Upcoming River Plate matches:

After this commitment, the Millionaire will begin his journey in the Copa Libertadores visiting the height of La Paz to measure himself against The Strongest. Then, for the local tournament, they will visit Huracán and receive Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

Victory for Unión de Santa Fe in the Reserve:

Tatengue prevailed 4-2 at home and brought down the Millionaire youth from the top of the Projection Tournament (Vélez is the new leader after beating Defensa y Justicia). The local screams were the work of Gianfranco Cabrera, Gerónimo Domina and Tomás Romero (for two), while the Colombian Oswaldo Valencia and Alexis González discounted for the visit.

The last antecedent:

The last time they saw each other was on June 19 of last year, as part of the fourth date of the Professional League. On that occasion, the Millionaire won 5-1 at the 15 de Abril stadium. The goals of the visit were scored by Braian Romero, Enzo Fernández, Julián Álvarez (twice) and Agustín Palavecino. Mariano Peralta Bauer discounted for Tatengue.

The history between River Plate and Unión de Santa Fe:

They faced a total of 69 games in the professional era, with the Millionaire as the broad winner by winning 30 times. The Tatengue, meanwhile, celebrated in 15 and matched the remaining 24.

Probable formations:

River Plate: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz or Jonatan Maidana, Enzo Díaz; Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Perez, Ignacio Fernandez; José Paradela, Esequiel Barco or Agustín Palavecino and Lucas Beltrán. DT: Martin Demichelis.

Santa Fe Union: Santiago Mele; Federico Vera, Franco Calderón, Claudio Corvalán and Lucas Esquivel; Imanol Machuca, Luciano Aued, Yeison Gordillo, Ezequiel Cañete and Kevin Zenón; Jr Marabel. DT: Gustavo Munua.

Called Union of Santa Fe:

Those summoned from Unión to face River Plate

How does Union de Santa Fe arrive?

two games without victories and only one win so far in the contest. With 7 units, those led by the Uruguayan Gustavo Munúa are in the penultimate position together with Atlético Tucumán.

Squads from River Plate:

The summoned of Martín Demichelis to face Unión de Santa Fe

How does River Plate arrive?:

The Millionaire arrives at this commitment at a great moment after advancing to the round in the Argentine Cup (he thrashed Racing de Córdoba 3-0) and stringing together three victories in a row (Lanús, Godoy Cruz and Sarmiento), which allowed him to take the top of the Professional League.

Where to see River Plate-Union de Santa Fe?

The game can be seen through the football pack on the TNT Sports channel.

What time do River Plate-Unión de Santa Fe play:

19.30: Colombia, Ecuador, USA (Texas), Mexico, Panama and Peru.

20.30: Bolivia, USA (Miami) and Venezuela.

21.30: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

01.30: Spain.

The Millionaire and the Tatengue will face each other this Friday, March 31, from 9:30 p.m., at the Mas Monumental stadium. The main referee will be Fernando Echenique. The shortlist will be completed by Juan Pablo Belatti and Pablo Gualtieri. The person in charge of the VAR will be Fernando Espinoza and in the AVAR will be Gastón Suárez.

Welcome to the preview of the match between River Plate and Unión de Santa Fe on date 9 of the Professional League

The River Plate leader receives a needy Unión de Santa Fe