Adams would change the “Sanctuary City” law to deport

And at a community event last night in Canarsie, Brooklyn, Mayor Adams said he wants to see changes to policies that limit cooperation between the City and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Adams said in his speech that the policy called “Sanctuary City” needs to be changed at the local level. so that those immigrants who commit a serious crime or a violent act can be handed over to ICE and deported.

Such policies have come under renewed scrutiny since a series of high-profile crimes in which immigrants have been charged with crimes.

At the event, the mayor reiterated that he believes that the majority of immigrants in the city want to work and should receive authorization from the federal government to do so.