Fish deaths attributed to closure of US nuclear plant

Monticello.- The closure of a nuclear plant in Minnesota caused a change in water temperature that killed at least 230 fish in the Mississippi River, state officials said.

The fish did not die because there was a tritium spill in the river and there is no danger to the population, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) said Monday.

The fatality came days after what appeared to be hundreds of gallons of water containing tritium was discovered in a repair at Xcel’s Monticello power generating plant.

The facility, 36 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, shut off power Friday so permanent repairs could be made.

The MPCA said in a statement that when operations are normal, warm water from the plant flows into the river and the fish habituate.

“The fish kills are unfortunate, but not unexpected, given the significant temperature change that can occur when warm water from the plant stops flowing into the river during a shutdown,” the statement added.