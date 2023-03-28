The White Lotus | Where will season 3 take place?

The next season of The White Lotus seems to already have a certain destination: Thailand. According to exclusive information obtained by Variety, the country was chosen to set a new drama in the hotel chain that gives its name to the series.

Mike White, creator of The White Lotus, had already expressed interest in directing the third season of the HBO series in Asia. While the first season took place in Hawaii, the United States, the second traveled to Europe and took place in Italy.

Worldwide success

the second season of The White Lotus managed to be even more popular than the first, bringing a bigger, more interesting and funny cast. The last episode was released on HBO a few months ago, but the season remains one of the most watched series in Brazil in 2023.

With that, expectations for the third season are sky high, as the series has the potential to surpass itself until it can no longer innovate. White commented that the first season highlighted money, the second on sex and the third could perhaps address spirituality, which justifies the choice of Thailand, which has become a destination for those looking for this type of adventure.

The production of season 3 of The White Lotus it hasn’t started yet, but the source who revealed the information to Variety said that Mike White is in Thailand looking for a filming location. There is also no information about cast or premiere window yet.

In the meantime, you can watch both seasons of The White Lotus already HBO Max.