After passionate romance on LCDLF, contestant is harassed on Brazilian reality show

The House of the Famous had a big change in its members this week after they Dania Mendez left this reality to join ‘Big Brother Brazil‘, and the controversy has already begun with this surprising event.

Although the influencer left the program, instead, the Brazilian show sent the model Key Alves to take the place of the Mexican, although it seems that it has been the couple of Arturo Carmona who has started the controversies from abroad.

In a video shared on social networks, she has shown herself as the model of LCDLF 3 seems to have begun to live with his peers, especially with Antonya well-known UFC fighter.

They steal a kiss from Dania Méndez and Arturo Carmona reacts

In the clip that circulates on Twitter, the Mexican can be seen interacting with the athlete known as “Toad”, with whom she was dancing during a meeting, in which Dania had drunk enough alcohol.

Later, both were found together in a room, in which the Brazilian stole a kiss and expressed: “Whiskey makes you kiss Mexicans”assuring that it was the first one he kissed.

The influencer assured that he was the first Brazilian to kiss, but that it was because he “stole” her kiss, which was not taken in a good way on social networks, where Internet users say that it seemed a forced and harassing situation.

Faced with this event, Méndez’s partner reacted to the situation that the model starred in in ‘Big Brother Brazil’ and he was affected, to which Pepe Gámez motivated him to be strong in the face of what had happened.

“I’m here for a reason, but I never thought of going through hard times And it’s not right now that I’ve been arresting difficult moments in here, which I have obviously allowed myself and when one thinks that it is already coming out, it is not like that, there are stronger shocks, but God does not send you anything that you cannot bear. now what I need is a moment of peace of mind in my heart“Carmona said.

Where can you see The House of the Famous?

These are the schedules of La Casa de los Famosos



The reality show that everyone is talking about in Mexico airs at 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday and also on Sundays.

You can see it through the Telemundo networkyou can tune it through Sky on channels 214 and 1226, Megacable available on channels 214 and 1214, Izzi on 205 and Totalplay on channel 277.

