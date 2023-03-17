CBP catches 38 fugitives, three for sexual abuse of minors

Step.- Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at El Paso area ports of entry have apprehended 38 fugitives since early March, including three men wanted for child sex crimes.

“CBP’s mission is to protect our country and communities, at and beyond our borders,” said Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Our interagency communication and our partnership with federal, state, local and international agencies is vital to achieving our mission.”

On March 2, at the Port of Columbus, New Mexico, CBP officers were notified that a 55-year-old male, American. citizen, wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, possession of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a minor was apprehended in Mexico by Mexican authorities. CBP officers assisted in coordinating with federal and international agencies to repatriate the individual through the port of entry.

On March 12, at the Paso Del Norte border crossing, CBP officers encountered a 33-year-old Mexican national who arrived through the pedestrian lanes. The man was secured and escorted to the secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active warrant for lewdness with a child under 14, lewdness with a child under 16, sexual assault with a under 16 years old. years old, outside the North Las Vegas Police Department, Las Vegas, Nevada.

On March 13, at the Ysleta port of entry, CBP officers encountered a 26-year-old Mexican national who arrived through the pedestrian lanes. The man was secured and escorted to the secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active warrant for sexual offense/sexual exploitation of a child outside the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle, Colorado .

The individuals were arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the agency of origin.

The additional 35 people in custody were wanted on a variety of charges including assault, sexual assault, cruelty to a child, larceny and dangerous drugs.