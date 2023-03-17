Director dismissed after student’s death due to bullying

State of Mexico.- The director of the afternoon shift of a high school in the Municipality of Teotihuacán, where a student died after suffering school bullying, was removed from office.

This was explained by relatives of the victim named Norma Lizbeth, after having met with directors of the school, located in the Evangelista neighborhood, in Teotihuacán, State of Mexico.

The student from the Teotihuacán General Annex to the Normal Secondary School suffered bullying from her classmates.

In February, a student challenged Norma to blows, who after agreeing, suffered multiple injuries.

Days later, he passed away. Mothers of families reported that her daughters also suffer from bullying in that high school.