Chinese horoscope: what are the meanest and stingiest signs of the Zodiac

In the universe of Chinese horoscope, each of the signs is characterized by having some particular talent or gift. Just as there are some who stand out for their kindness and patience, there are others who stand out for their greed and meanness.

According to the referents of oriental astrology, five members of the Chinese horoscope they prefer to save than to waste and in many cases they become a bit stingy because they do not want anyone to divert them from their purpose of collecting a few pesos.

The Monkey prefers to spend money on himself and not so much on others.

One of the signs of Chinese horoscope who prefers to leave part of his salary reserved is the Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996). Those who make up this group are well known for being cunning and thrifty, although they like to make money and are careful when spending it.

The other member of the Chinese calendar The one who sins for being stingy is the Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010). They are usually people with a brave and adventurous spirit, but they can become stingy with those closest to them because they like to be in control.

The Tiger does not usually give if he does not know that he will later receive something in return.

In this case, what happens is that the Tiger has an overwhelming personality and does not want to lose. They may be reluctant to spend their money, time, or other resources if they are not sure that there will be a reward for their generous act in the future.

Those who are Serpent (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013) are also classified as petty. Although they are wise and insightful, they prefer to spend on themselves and do not like to share.

Their caution makes them become more farsighted.

Forecast and savings

many signs of Chinese horoscope they are not very given with money, and tend to be generous in other aspects. Such is the case of the Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014), who can be individualistic, independent and does not like to spend on irrelevant things.

All the brilliance of those who are Horse is nullified because they tend to greed.

The one who is also miserly is the Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004). This is because he always wants to be in control and is very meticulous and controlling. Like Tigres, if he doesn’t know what fate has in store for them, they don’t take risks.