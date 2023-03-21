After the penalty order: is Stefan Mross threatened with the end of ARD?

The “Always Sundays” moderator attacked a man and now has a criminal record. Professional consequences could also Follow Stefan Mross.

At the end of last year, Stefan Mross made headlines with the separation from his wife Anna-Carina Woitschak. On November 11th, the two hit stars officially announced their marriage. A clever diversionary maneuver? In the fuss about his private life, an unsightly incident went completely under: just three days earlier, the district court in Leipzig had issued a penalty order against the moderator, as “Bild” now revealed. The allegation: assault in combination with attempted coercion.

In May 2022, the 47-year-old is said to have lost his nerve in a hotel and become violent. You can read here how he describes the freak out himself. Stefan Mross accepted all allegations and was able to prevent a process and public attention. Also out of fear for his job, as he is said to have revealed to “Bild”. The moderator therefore said nothing to his employer, ARD, about the penalty order.

SWR is in talks with Stefan Mross

This is said to have caused irritation behind the scenes. Südwestrundfunk, which is responsible for the program “Always Again on Sundays”, told the newspaper that they were “in talks with Stefan Mross with the aim of clarifying the facts and the background together”. It remains to be seen whether this will have long-term consequences for the 47-year-old’s collaboration with the public broadcaster group. Stefan Mross is currently still scheduled for the new episodes of the popular music show from May 7th, as confirmed by SWR.

“Always Sundays” has been on TV since 1995 and is broadcast live every year from spring to autumn from the Europa-Park site in Rust. Initially Max Schautzer moderated, in 2004 Sebastian Deyle for a short time before Stefan Mross took over a year later.