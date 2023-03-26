After two points from 15 games: Turbine Potsdam finally managed their first win of the season

Turbine Potsdam’s footballers clinched their first win of the season on matchday 16. The bottom of the table in the Bundesliga turned his home game against Ninth SV Meppen on Sunday and won 3-1 (1-1). Jessica De Filippo with a brace (35th/66th minute) and Sophie Weidauer (50th) ensured the success of the hosts in Babelsberg’s Karl-Liebknecht-Stadion. Lisa-Marie Weiss put the guests ahead in the 15th minute with a headed goal. With eight points behind the tenth MSV Duisburg, Potsdam still has little hope of remaining in the class.

Coach Marco Gebhardt’s side, who lost the first leg 2-0 in October, struggled again at first, but got into the game better and better over the course of the first half and earned the equaliser. Canada’s De Filippo headed in her first goal in the Turbine jersey out of a mess in the Meppen penalty area.

Weidauer followed up after the break with her first goal of the season, with the 21-year-old benefiting from the fact that the opposing goalkeeper Laura Sieger saved the shot, but deflected the ball so that it ended up in the goal anyway. De Filippo made everything clear, capitalizing on a mistake by the Meppen defense and hammering away from around seven meters away. The women from Potsdam visibly gained self-confidence and energy from goal to goal. All five possible changes were not enough for their opponents to come close again. (dpa)

