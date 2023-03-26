This is the viral look of Pope Francis that shows a lot of ‘heavenly flow’

A picture of the Pope Francisco carrying a big white coat It has gone viral on social media with many praising the 86-year-old Argentine’s style. They say it is very fashionable.

It is a puffer jacket-style coat worn by the Dad in several photos. His attire is white, the insignia color and its padded texture reaches the ground, in the images he accompanies him with his crucifix and skullcap.

Although it looks very real, this outfit it’s a montage Created by a Chicago artist using Artificial Intelligence in the AI ​​imaging app: midjourney.

It should be noted, as stated in La Verdad Noticias, another case that has gone viral is that of this teacher who surprised the parents with a list of school supplies; It included mattress and paracetamol.

Pope’s clothing sparks comments on social networks

“The Pope seems to be the pastor of a church that Justin Bieber would go to” or “Pope Francis directly to fashion week” are some of the tweets that are already circulating about “The Pope of this generation”.

“I ask from total ignorance, why did they make that photo so viral??”, among others.

Even though the Image of the Pope is not realhasn’t stopped people from having fun and sharing their own memes about the head of the Catholic church.

Although it looks very real, this outfit is a montage created by a Chicago artist with Artificial Intelligence.



It may interest you: Gringo runs Mexicans from his block and they take him Band for racist

What is artificial intelligence?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the combination of algorithms



The Artificial intelligence (AI) is the combination of algorithms proposed with the purpose of creating machines that present the same capabilities as the human being. A technology that is still distant and mysterious to us, but that for a few years has been present in our daily lives at all hours.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!

Follow us on our Instagram account