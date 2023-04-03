This Is What Celebrities In Slums Would Look Like According To AI

An artist named Will Martins has recreated striking images of internationally known celebrities as if they had lost everything and lived in a Brazilian favela.

The images They have gone viral on social media. and it is that the characters look very consistent with the precarious spaces and even with a little physical change.

It’s about AI Midjourney has recreated how different celebrities would look if they lived in poverty in a favela in Brazil, including Messi, Will Smith, Donald Trump, Mike Tyson or Beyoncé.

Celebrities in precariousness according to AI

Celebrities in precariousness according to AI



For example, the actor Brad Pitt would look like this if he had lost everything and lived in a favela in Brazil, Angelina Jolie is also recreated in a marginal neighborhood and with a thinner face.

The basketball player Lebron James would continue to sport a muscular body, despite being recreated in a place with few resources and the former president of the United States appears shirtless and sitting on the outskirts of a shack, while behind it seems that a person performs homework.

donald trump



The singer Billie Eilish also stands out as living in a marginal neighborhood, the AI ​​considers that she would have blonde hair and dark circles under her eyes, as well as the actor who gives life to Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone and Will Smith, among many others who are on the artist’s official Instagram account.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber married according to IA, the networks go crazy

What is Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial intelligence



AI has become a catch-all term for applications that perform complex tasks that previously required human input, such as communicating online with customers or playing chess.

The term is often used interchangeably with its subfields, which include machine learning (ML) and deep learning. However, there are certain differences.

For example, machine learning focuses on building systems that learn or improve their performance based on the data they consume. It’s important to note that while all machine learning is AI, not all AI is machine learning.

billie eilish



To realize the full value of AI, many companies are making significant investments in data science equipment. An interdisciplinary field that uses scientific and other methods to extract value from data, data science combines skills from fields such as statistics and computer science with business knowledge to analyze data collected from multiple sources.

It should be noted that Artificial Intelligence applications have become popular through social networks due to the editions that photos have been created and that have become the top circulation on social network profiles.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!