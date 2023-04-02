Bezirksrunden LGA/Sen 3 2022/2023

In the district rounds 2022/2023, the Satteinser supported shooters were once again very successful.

In the youth LGA 40 class, Bertolas Nico secured the excellent 1st place. Lennox from Crete came in 3rd, Bechter Lucas 4th, Paul Nico 9th and Stückelschwaiger Kilian 10th.

In the men’s LGA 40, Mündle Toni won the ranking, closely followed by Egger Jürgen. Bertolas Patrick finished 4th, Amann Marc 11th and Bechter Fabian 14th.

In the women’s LGA 40 class, Rabenreither Sandra was 2nd.

In the seniors 1 Rundel Egon was 7th, Leiler Alice 8th, Lins Edi 10th and Mähr Ludwig 12th.

In the juniors LGA 40, Dobler Jakob finished fourth.

In the team class, Satteins 1 (Toni, Jürgen, Sandra) clearly won with a lead of 23 points. The senior team ended up in 9th place and Satteins 2 in 12th place. In the junior class, the Satteins Jugend 1 team (Nico, Lennox, Lucas) also clearly won with a lead of 72.9 (!) points. Satteins Jugend 2 finished 4th.