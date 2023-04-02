The expert explains: Can the Finnish election affect Sweden?

The election is between three parties: the True Finns, which are described as Finland’s equivalent to the Sweden Democrats, the Samlingspartiet, or Finland’s Moderates, and the Social Democrats.

– The true Finns are odds-on favorites when it comes to becoming the largest party, says Thomas Karv, PhD in political science at Åbo Akademi in Vaasa and university lecturer in political science at Mittuniversitetet in Sundsvall.

Deep collaboration

If you look at opinion figures, however, it weighs in favor of the Coalition Party. We will know how it ends at best late on Sunday evening.

– For Sweden, it doesn’t really matter which party wins. The countries already have such deep cooperation channels that it will not be noticeable more than possibly a slight difference in nuance in Sweden, says Thomas Karv.

– When it comes to defense and NATO, Sweden and Finland already have close cooperation and all Finnish parties strongly agree to cooperate with Sweden in terms of defense policy. The other issues are often decided at EU level.

Several of the party leaders on both sides of the Baltic Sea are already well acquainted with each other – even across bloc borders.

– Kristersson has a good relationship with Samlingspartiet’s Petteri Orpo. Should Finland be led by a right-wing bloc, it could benefit and further deepen the cooperation. But Kristersson also has a good relationship with the Social Democrats’ Sanna Marin, says Thomas Karv.

“They are openly critical of the EU”

One possible scenario that could lead to cooperation problems is if the True Finns get a lot of say.

– They are openly critical of the EU and eventually want Finland to leave the EU. On the other hand, they depend on the Coalition Party for power, and they are the most pro-EU party in Finland.

– Whatever happens, Finns will continue to come to Sweden as tourists and workers, and Swedes will be equally welcome in Finland, regardless of who wins.