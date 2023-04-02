Do we travel in time? The chaos in the subway and the memes due to the confusion in the time change

No, you didn’t travel in time, the Metro and other services did not open late nor did your alarm clock go crazy. Cell phones betrayed us and they forgot that time change no longer exists in most of Mexico.

just like that, o’clock at 2:00 a.m. several devices changed the time and marked 3:00 a.m.as happened in the schedule change year after year (some of us had it in the middle of the Australian Grand Prix). The problem is that last year it was determined that Daylight saving time will no longer exist.

Several cell phones and watches were brought forward despite the fact that the time change no longer exists

Maybe it touched you or maybe not. If you were one of the lucky ones whose smartphone did prove to be smart and didn’t change the time, well done! But a good majority did go ahead to catch up with daylight saving time. That being said, the problem is that the aforementioned no longer exists y there was no need to make the time change.

Different users found a solution by turning their phone off and on, but it didn’t work for everyone. Some devices were updated with the passing of the minutes and others (less recent models, mostly) They have no choice but to change the time in the configuration, updating to the time zone or flat moving the time manually.

The time change betrayed us / Photo: Pexels

The chaos in the subway due to the summer time that is no longer used

Obviously such a time change would create chaos. Many people gathered in the CDMX MetroFor example, one hour before opening. He schedule change on their cell phones and alarm clocks played a trick on them.

But the internet also reacted to the confusion over the time change

But as often happens on the internet in the face of a tragedy like the confusion due to the time change on April 2the memes did not wait. Daylight saving time refuses to die and for the most part, deception is attributed to people with the time change that no longer should have been.

The confusion due to the time change

The confusion due to the time change

The confusion due to the time change

The confusion due to the time change

The confusion due to the time change

The confusion due to the time change

The confusion due to the time change

The confusion due to the time change

The confusion due to the time change

Anyway, We invite you to google what time it is and visit a site like Hora.mx to find out if any of your devices changed the time wrongly and help those who do not know how to update the time again on their cell phone or other device. Let’s hope it’s the last time the time change betrays us like this.

It may interest you