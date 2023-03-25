Subway strike announced for Wednesday, March 29 if workers’ demands are not met

Subway and Premetro workers announced that next week they would carry out a strike on lines B and C if Emova, the concession company, does not respond to the claims regarding their requests for working hours.

“We want to inform you that in recent months we have held successive hearings and private meetings for our request to reduce the working day to have two days off, we have shown our willingness to reach an understanding, but unfortunately we have not received a positive response from from the Emova concessionaire and only evasions from the Sbase company,” the workers said in a statement.

In addition, they clarified: “The need to reduce the weekly working day is raised for health reasons, to lower exposure to asbestos, a carcinogenic mineral whose presence in the underground network came to light in 2018.”

Therefore, they warned that “if this attitude persists in the hearing scheduled for next Tuesday, we will see ourselves in the need to carry out self-defense measures.”

“The measures will consist of stopping the service on lines B and C, from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday, March 29. In this way, the aforementioned lines will begin their service on Wednesday at 7 a.m. :30 pm”, says the note, signed by Roberto Pianelli and Néstor Segovia, general secretary and assistant secretary of the metro delegates, respectively.