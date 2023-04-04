Annual general meeting of the Schrunser mini golfers

On Friday, March 31, 2023, after a two-year break due to the pandemic, the UMSC Schruns held its 58th Annual General Meeting at the Hotel Alpenrose in Schruns.

The chairwoman of the mini golf club Johanna GMEINER welcomed the members present, thanked them for the cooperation and the cohesion in the club and honored the majority of the board for the ten years of activity in the club. According to the reports of the sports warden and the treasurer, according to the statutes, new elections were on the agenda. Johanna GMEINER made herself available again, was unanimously confirmed as chairman and presented her team for the future period: Curd Jürgens (Chairman Deputy), Erwin GMEINER (cashier), Uwe PACHER (Secretary), Martin VONIER (sportsman), Simone AGER and Manuel TABLE (Advisory Boards).