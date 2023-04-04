Shootings in Marseille: increasingly young victims

Three shootings, three dead, including a 16-year-old teenager: on the night of Sunday to Monday, Marseille experienced a new bloody episode, once again against a backdrop of turf wars and “vendetta dynamics” between drug traffickers. And this “particularly worrying dynamic (…) will continue in the months to come”, estimated the public prosecutor of the city, Dominique Laurens, commenting on “these bloodbaths in our cities, with unfortunately very young people on the front line”. Investigations are open. What is striking is the youth of the victims. Illustration of the new methods of drug trafficking networks which do not hesitate to entice young people from all over France.