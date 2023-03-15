Quintana Roo would be the venue for this great meeting in 2024

This March 15, the governor of the state of Quintana RooMara Lezama Espinoza, participated in one of the most important meetings for the creation of ties with other countries that offer spaces for dialogue on science and technology issues for the benefit of humanity.

It’s about the High Level Conference of the STS Forum in Latin America and the Caribbeanwhich for the first time has been carried out in person and under the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexicothe Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (Amexcid), the STS Forum and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

Among the presentations for this meeting, there was the intervention of the governor of the state of Quintana Roo, who proposed the state as the venue for its fourth annual award.

“I had the opportunity to propose Quintana Roo for next year as the venue for this great international event of opportunities, ATM development and challenges in the region in science and technology for the benefit of humanity. It will be a pleasure to receive you in our State, ”he said.

It is worth mentioning that this meeting was held on March 14 and 15 at the offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mexico City, where it was attended by executives and representatives of sustainable energy generating companies from different countries.

Science and Technology for Disaster Risk Management; Social Dimension of the Development of Science and Technology; Smart and Resilient Cities and Impact on Vulnerable Groups, were just some of the topics that were addressed during this meeting.

