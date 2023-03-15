Weeds burn and spread to cardboard bales in Ferromex yards

Juarez City.- A brush fire in the Ferromex yards spread to some cardboard bales and was recorded this afternoon, Civil Protection personnel reported.

The incident occurred in the train yards on the Juan Gabriel road axis and the Municipio Libre boulevard.

Initially it was brush but some cardboard bales that were in the place were hit, fanning the fire.

Fire department personnel arrived at the scene with two fire extinguishers and two tanks controlling the fire.

However, due to the wind, there is still a struggle to extinguish it completely, since the fire appears again in some areas.

No injured people were reported despite the spectacular nature of the fire, since the column of smoke could be seen from various parts of the city.