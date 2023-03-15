Tesla is denounced for alleged monopoly of its repair services

New York, Mar 15 (EFE).- The electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has been sued in a court in San Francisco (California), accused of monopolizing maintenance and repair services for its cars.

“Historically, consumers of traditional internal combustion engine vehicles have had multiple options for maintaining and repairing their vehicles after purchase. They could do it themselves, take it to a dealership or an independent repair shop,” denounces Virgina Lambrix, who is leading a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Tesla’s monopoly policy on repair services and the manufacture of its parts has caused owners of these electronic vehicles “to experience long delays in repairing or maintaining their cars” and “to pay more money for parts and for repairs once they have finally been supplied.

Lambrix, which considers that Tesla maintains an “illegal monopoly of repair services and parts compatible with its vehicles” asks the judge to dismantle its privileged position in the market.

It also calls for Tesla to be forced to make its repair manuals and diagnostic tools available to individuals and independent garages at a reasonable price and for the company to reimburse amounts overpaid for official Tesla services. company.

