Now it’s getting complicated: Audi is throwing car names overboard

The name change should make it easier to distinguish between e-cars and combustion engines. However, it is not that easy.

Audi A4, Audi E-Tron – the brand names are well known and any marketing consultant would probably advise against changing them. That’s exactly what Audi intends to do. The goal is, E-Autos and combustion engine to distinguish better in the future.

From the Audi A4 is about the Audi A5, the Audi A6 becomes the Audi A7. Audi board Markus Duesmann explains it to Car picture like this: “In the future it will be like this: The odd numbers will be the combustion engines and the even numbers will stand for the battery electric vehicles.” Accordingly, the names Audi A4 and Audi A6 are reserved for electric cars.

The new combustion engine A4 is scheduled to be launched as the A5 in 2023, and the new version of the A6 will become the A7. The Coupes A5 and A7 no longer receive combustion engine successors so that there is no confusion.

E-Tron became Q8 E-Tron

Also the “Audi E-Tron“The series was renamed, but the name E-Tron was not completely lost. “At Audi, E-Tron stands for 100% electric and is a well-established term,” says CTO Oliver Hoffmann.

While Audi from 2014 to 2019 its Plug-in-Hybride referred to as E-Tron, are pure since 2019 only battery electric vehicles meant. Since the end of 2022, however, the newly revised Audi has been called E-Tron Q8 E-Tron.

In addition, since 2021 there has been the E-SUV Audi Q4 E-Tron, which is below the Q8. Audi is planning its next year Q6 E-Tron showcase. The car will be between Q4 and Q8. In addition, a new e-model will also be offered below the Audi Q4 E-Tron. The name for it is not yet clear, Q2 E-Tron however, would be obvious.