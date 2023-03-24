Letter Ronaldo, the chat from the Juventus manager: “Cristiano has signed”

There is a chat about some Juve leaders who prove the existence of the famous ormai “Ronaldo Letter“

Ci sono delle importanti novità in merito all’inchiesta Prisma che vede protagonista la Juventus. If I open a new stage that will still be the anchor of the Bianconero club. Infatti, it was announced that on April 23, 2021 at 1:42 p.m. the secretary of Juventus, Paolo Morganti, In a chat his WhatsApp called “second manovra stipendi” he sent a message in which it was written: “Cristiano has signed”. Per poi aggiungere un minuto dopo: “he ha una copia di tutti i documenti”. I will follow the response of the sports director Federico Cherubini: “Fine!”. Nella stessa chat is also present as the legal boss of the bianconero club Cesare gabasio, che tre giorni prima scrisse: “Il primo pronto per firmare è Cristiano”. Ma ancora prima, ovvero l’11 septembre 2021, Morganti aveva inviato an internal mail nella quale si legge: “Possibly the somma indicata nell’incentivo should have essere quella della escrittura in mano al ciatore”.

Monday the preliminary hearing

È tutto riportato nell’ultima annotazione depositata dalla guardia di finanza nell’ambito delle indagini suppletive sui conti della Juve. For the Procurement is one of the elements that proves the existence of the famous “Ronaldo Letter” with which the portoghese attacker gave up 19,548,333.33 euros in the season 2020/2021. Monday will start the hearing preliminary to the process.