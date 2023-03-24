They kidnapped more than 400 phones in three months in the Coronda prison

During January 2023, 192 devices were seized in different procedures within the Coronda prison, while in the first half of February 36 more were seized and between February 15 and March 17 – a period specially analyzed in Unit 1 – There were 191, which implies a good job by the requisition group and other teams within this Correctional Institute.

This results in the recovery of 419 telephones in the Coronda Prison -which were already admitted- in the term of two and a half months, which gives an average of 5.5 per day. It should be emphasized that these figures do not take into account what was retained in the entry searches of the visit and the staff, which added 8 more devices since the scanner was activated two weeks ago.