They kidnapped more than 400 phones in three months in the Coronda prison

During January 2023, 192 devices were seized in different procedures within the Coronda prison, while in the first half of February 36 more were seized and between February 15 and March 17 – a period specially analyzed in Unit 1 – There were 191, which implies a good job by the requisition group and other teams within this Correctional Institute.
This results in the recovery of 419 telephones in the Coronda Prison -which were already admitted- in the term of two and a half months, which gives an average of 5.5 per day. It should be emphasized that these figures do not take into account what was retained in the entry searches of the visit and the staff, which added 8 more devices since the scanner was activated two weeks ago.
The Corondina Penal Unit has 2,294 inmates, with some 200 employees who take care of the inmates and 350 workers who perform other functions -not all at the same time-, so there are around 2,500 people inside the prison every day and the Controls are not easy at all.
To illustrate how grand the number is, if the Coronda Prison were a commune, only 77 of the existing 312 would have more population than the largest prison in the province, taking into account the numbers from the 2010 census.